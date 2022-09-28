Syria: Mounting cholera cases pose threat across frontlines

'How am I not supposed to catch cholera with the sewage running right next to our tent?'

A cholera outbreak that so far claimed 29 lives in Syria is posing a danger across the frontlines of the country’s 11-year-long war, stirring fears in crowded camps for the displaced who lack running water or sewage systems.

First linked to contaminated water near the Euphrates river, the outbreak spread across the fractured nation, with cases reported in government- and rebel-controlled regions.

At least 2,000 cases have been reported so far.

"How am I not supposed to catch cholera with the sewage running right next to our tent?" said Sobha al-Jadoue, who lives in a camp for displaced people in the rebel-held Idlib region.

"We can no longer sleep or sit because of the smells. A few days ago the sewage spilled into my tent."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575036306098225152 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Cholera is spread by the ingestion of contaminated food or water and can cause acute diarrhea. While most of those affected will have mild or no symptoms, cholera can kill within hours if untreated, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The devastation wrought by the Syrian conflict left the country particularly vulnerable, demolishing much of the infrastructure including water pumping and treatment plants.

Climate change also worsened water shortages.

The WHO said 55 percent of healthcare facilities in the country are not functioning due to the war, which has killed some 350,000 people.

Jawan Mustafa, health director in the Kurdish-run administration of northeastern Syria, said the first cholera cases were detected in early September in the Deir ez-Zur province.

He said there were more than 4,350 suspected cases of cholera in northeastern Syria.