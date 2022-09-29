Lebanese parliament fails to elect new head of state

The bulk of the lawmakers' votes cast at Thursday's session - 63 - were left blank

Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a new head of state on Thursday as they attempted to replace President Michel Aoun.

Aoun's term ends on October 31, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he would call another session when consensus emerged on a candidate.

The incumbent's own election in 2016 came after a 29-month vacancy at the presidential palace as lawmakers made 45 failed attempts to reach a consensus on a candidate.

Christian politician Michel Moawad won the backing of 36 of 122 lawmakers who attended.

Unless consensus emerges on a candidate, the presidency looks set to fall vacant when Aoun's term ends, at a time of deep financial crisis.

Reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon's sectarian system, the presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-90 civil war.

Anticipating a presidential vacuum, politicians have stepped up efforts to agree on a new cabinet led by the Sunni Muslim Prime Minister Najib Mikati - currently serving in a caretaker capacity - to which presidential powers could pass until a president can be agreed upon.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value on the black market since 2019 in a financial meltdown branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times.

The crisis has plunged more than 80 percent of the population into poverty, as food prices have risen by 2,000 percent, the United Nations has said.