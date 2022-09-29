Turkey to reinforce military presence in northern Cyprus

'The United States... will lead to an armament race on the island with this step'

Turkey will reinforce its military presence in northern Cyprus after the United States lifted defense trade restrictions on the Mediterranean island country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken lifted the defense trade restrictions for Cyprus for the fiscal year 2023.

Speaking in a televised interview with CNN Turk, Erdogan said the move was “inexplicable in terms of conduct and timing.”

"The United States, which overlooks and even encourages the steps by the Cypriot-Greek duo that threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, will lead to an armament race on the island with this step," Erdogan warned.

"Will we stand by? We cannot," he said, adding that Turkey already has 40,000 troops on the island and will reinforce them with land, naval and aerial weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

"Everyone must know that this last step will not go unresponded and that every precaution will be taken for the security of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Cyprus was split following a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a Greek-inspired coup. Since then, Cyprus has been run by a Greek-Cypriot administration in the south that Ankara does not recognize.

The breakaway Turkish state on the northern side of the divided island is only recognized by Ankara.