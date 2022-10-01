Turkey rejects Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory

'This decision, which constitutes a grave violation of international law, cannot be accepted'

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it rejected Russia’s annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding that the decision was a “grave violation” of international law.

NATO member Turkey has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine on February 24.

While Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Moscow and has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, it also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and has sent armed drones to Kyiv.

The Turkish ministry said it did not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, noting that it also rejected Moscow’s decision to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

"This decision, which constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the ministry said.

"We reiterate our support to the resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations.”

Putin proclaimed the annexation of the regions on Friday, promising Moscow would triumph in its “special military operation” even as he faced a potentially serious new military reversal.

It came after Russia held what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine, which Western governments and Kyiv said were coercive, non-representative, and breached international law.

The United States, Britain, and Canada announced new sanctions in response.

Israel, another state that has worked to maintain relations with Russia despite its criticism of the war, also voiced its rejection of the annexation: “Israel supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we won’t recognize the annexation of the four areas by Russia.”