Rare US airborne raid in Syria kills one, says state TV

The operation took place in an area of Hasakeh province, which is partly held by government forces

Syrian state television said on Thursday that US special forces carried out a rare operation in a government-held village in the country's northeast, killing one person and capturing others.

The operation took place in an area of Hasakeh province, which is partly held by government forces and partly held by US-backed Kurdish fighters. The United States has carried out previous raids in Syria to target members of the Islamic State group, but Thursday's operation would be the first known raid in a government-held area.

"US occupation forces carried out a landing operation using several helicopters in the village of Muluk Saray in the southern countryside of Qamishli and killed one person," Syria's state broadcaster said, without elaborating.

The US armed forces' Central Command (CENTCOM) said it currently has "no information to provide."

Several residents of the area confirmed the raid to Reuters.

One said that US helicopters landed in the village after midnight and told residents by loudspeaker to stay indoors and keep their lights off. The resident said the operation lasted several hours and that there was no exchange of fire with the US troops.

The village targeted lies 10 miles south of the city of Qamishli and is controlled by Syrian government forces, according to the Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights and AFP correspondents.

Several other people were captured, the monitor said, without providing a figure.