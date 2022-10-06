Hamas delegation to visit Syria aiming to revive ties

Hamas fears backlash from its mostly Sunni Muslim financiers for possibly restoring ties with Syria

A Hamas delegation will visit Syria later in October, two sources said Thursday, in a move by Gaza’s ruling Islamist group to rebuild ties after shunning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for years over his violent crackdown on protests.

A senior Hamas official said the visit would take place after a delegation concluded an October 10 trip to Algeria to discuss reconciliation with the rival Palestinian Fatah movement of the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Another source, a Palestinian official familiar with the issue, confirmed the details of the Syrian trip. However, a Palestinian source in Syria denied the reported trip, while Hamas officials in Gaza declined to comment.

Hamas leaders publicly endorsed the 2011 street uprising against Assad’s rule, and vacated their Syria headquarters in Damascus in 2012, a move that angered their common ally, Iran.

The group’s relationship with Iran was later restored and Hamas officials praised the Islamic Republic for its help with building up their arsenal of longer-range rockets in the Palestinian enclave, which they use in fighting Israel.

Normalizing ties with Assad’s government could help restore Hamas’s inclusion in a so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel which also encompasses Iran and Lebanon’s powerful armed Shiite Hezbollah group.

In June, two Hamas officials told Reuters that it decided to restore ties with Syria, and it has since eased into the process slowly, fearing backlash from its mostly Sunni Muslim financiers, given that most of the victims of Assad’s crackdown in Syria were Sunnis.