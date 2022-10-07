After Syria raid, US kills Islamic State terrorists in air strike

'Our forces remain in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS'

The US military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria that killed two Islamic State members including a leader it named as Abu-Hashum al-Umawi.

The strike came just hours after a rare US helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Islamic State official.

The operations represent the latest US effort to clamp down on IS jihadists, who are territorially defeated but still orchestrate attacks in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

As with the helicopter raid, the US military's Central Command said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and it said there were no US military casualties.

"Centcom forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS official," spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said.

"This strike will degrade ISIS' ability to destabilize the region and strike at our forces and partners," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, Centcom Commander. "Our forces remain in the region to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Centcom later said on Twitter that the raid had targeted "Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters."

Shammari "was killed and one of his associates was wounded," it said, adding that two others were detained and that the raid did not result in further casualties.