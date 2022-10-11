Armenia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on main points of peace deal - Turkish FM

The agreement will include the demarcation of borders

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on Tuesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on the crucial aspects of the ceasefire deal.

According to the minister, “it remains to implement them.” The two neighboring countries engaged in a deadly armed conflict in September over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh border region.

Baku and Yerevan traded blame for “provocations” that reportedly killed 207 Armenians and 77 Azerbaijan's citizens.

“An agreement was reached on the principal points - there were five of them. This includes the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, the demarcation of borders, etc.,” Cavusoglu told TVnet.

According to him, the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot proceed separately from Ankara’s normalization of ties with Yerevan. The minister also added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Czech Republic’s Prague was “positive.”

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Armenian and Azeri leaders on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague. The parties agreed that the European Union will send a "civilian mission" to Armenia to help delineate the borders with Azerbaijan.