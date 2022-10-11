Israel earlier in the day announced deal reached with Lebanon on delimitation of maritime border

Lebanon on Tuesday asked the French group TotalEnergies to start "immediately" exploration drilling in its waters, after the announcement by Israel of an agreement between the two countries on the delimitation of their maritime border.

The search for hydrocarbons in Lebanon had been at a standstill since 2020 due to the dispute with Israel over offshore deposits.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati “has requested representatives of TotalEnergies to immediately take operational measures for exploration drilling in Lebanese waters,” a statement from his office said.

Mikati made his request during a meeting with a delegation from TotalEnergies, which received an operating license in 2018.

After intense negotiations under the aegis of the United States, Israel announced on Tuesday that it had reached a "historic" agreement with Lebanon to delimit their maritime border and remove key obstacles to the exploitation of gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lebanon, in full economic collapse, said for its part that it was satisfied with the agreement, but has yet to officially announce that it accepts it.

Mikati said he hoped for an early agreement, which would pave the way for "the exploration of gas deposits in Lebanese waters."

ANWAR AMRO / AFP Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, on June 23, 2022.

"Logistical issues require time, but work will begin immediately," said Energy Minister Walid Fayad, who attended the meeting.

TotalEnergies is part of a consortium of energy giants that in 2018 won a license to explore for gas in two of Lebanon's 10 offshore blocks, known as Block 4 and Block 9.

A well drilled in Block 4 offshore central Lebanon in 2020 revealed only trace gas but no commercially viable reservoirs.

Block 9, near the border with Israel contains the vast Cana field, where TotalEnergies will be in charge of drilling.

But as part of this deposit exceeds the future line of demarcation, the Jewish state would receive a share of the future income from the gas exploitation of Cana by TotalEnergies , according to Israeli sources.

Lebanese negotiator and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, however, assured that there had been "an agreement between Total and the Israelis" under which the latter could "receive compensation" from the energy giant and not from Lebanon.