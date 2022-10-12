Hezbollah vows to back border deal with Israel if approved by govt

'Tonight we will neither threaten nor make promises ... tonight is about joy'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Tuesday evening that the militant group would back the maritime border agreement with Israel if it is officially approved by the Lebanese government.

Nasrallah’s comments came shortly after both Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced that the US-mediated deal was reached and was awaiting formal approval in the upcoming days.

"If the president announces that Lebanon's official position supports the agreement, then, for us... things are settled," Nasrallah said, adding that Hezbollah will "remain vigilant" until Aoun announces the final decision and the delegations from both countries sign the agreement in the city of Naqoura in Lebanon.

"We must be careful, because there are those who can change their minds at every moment, and these were difficult and tough negotiations,” he said, noting he would wait for the results of Israel's cabinet meeting that is set to be held on Wednesday morning.

Nasrallah called the prospect of gas riches the "only door" to prosperity for the crisis-hit country and refrained from repeating threats against Israel that have been previously made by Hezbollah during the ongoing talks on the maritime dispute.

"Tonight we will neither threaten nor make promises, tonight we are calm and without slogans, tonight is about joy, and I was careful in every word I say so that the enemy does not benefit from any word," said the Hezbollah leader.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the accord as "positive for both sides" and criticized Hezbollah, which he said "attempted to destroy the process" with its threats. Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu in turn called the deal "historic surrender" to "all of Hezbollah's demands."