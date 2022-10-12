Lebanon’s plan to send back Syrian refugees ‘deeply alarming’

'Syria is not a safe place for refugee returns. It’s astonishing that we have to keep saying that'

Lebanon will begin sending Syrian refugees back to their home country at the end of next week, President Michel Aoun said Wednesday, despite condemnation and warnings of humanitarian violations by rights groups.

“It’s deeply alarming, but unsurprising,” Nadia Hardman, a researcher for the Refugee and Migrants Rights Division of Human Rights Watch (HRW), told i24NEWS.

“Syria is not a safe place for refugee returns. It’s astonishing that we have to keep saying that. There’s no accountability or responsibility,” she urged.

The Lebanese Republic hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. Its government estimates that, of Lebanon’s population of over six million people, roughly 1.5 million are Syrian refugees, though only less than one million are registered as such with the UN refugee body (UNHCR).

An official source told Reuters that the returns would only include those who voluntarily signed up to go back with Lebanon’s General Security agency, and would not be forced to leave.

But Hardman was adamant that there was no “apparatus or efforts to actually monitor and assess if people are volunteering to go back to Syria.”

In July, Lebanon’s minister for displaced people, Issam Charafeddine, announced a plan to return some 15,000 Syrian refugees back to their home country per month, basing his move on the claim that the neighboring country has become largely safe after over a decade of war.

However, according to HRW, “Syria is anything but safe for returnees,” as they face “grave human rights abuses and persecution at the hands of the Syrian government and affiliated militias.”

“Lebanon is using these refugees as a scapegoat to deflect from the real crisis there,” Hardman said, referring to Lebanon’s ongoing economic meltdown that has seen poverty spread and infrastructure collapse.

“It’s picking the very low-hanging fruit to blame the most vulnerable, which are Syrian refugees.”