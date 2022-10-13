Russia’s Putin offers Erdogan to export more gas via Turkey

Putin says Turkey could become 'a platform not only for supplies, but also for determining the price'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to export more gas via Turkey.

During a meeting between the two leaders in Kazakhstan, Putin suggested that Turkey could become a new supply “hub” which would be "a platform not only for supplies but also for determining the price, because this is a very important issue."

“Today, these prices are sky-high. We could easily regulate [them] at a normal market level, without any political overtones," Putin told Erdogan during a televised meeting, to which the Turkish president didn’t immediately respond.

Following the meeting, Russian media cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that a “rapid and detailed examination of the deal” was ordered by the two sides. Putin’s proposal came after a series of explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.

Both Russia and Europe said the pipelines were deliberately sabotaged and launched investigations. Moscow denied allegations that it caused the leaks to put more pressure on the EU as part of its “energy blackmail” in response to international sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the meeting, Moscow said that it was open to the idea of Turkey organizing peace talks between Russia and the West. However, Peskov said "the topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed" by Putin and Erdogan.

The two leaders also discussed exports of Russian grain after Ankara successfully mediated a resumption of grain exports from Russia-occupied Ukrainian ports in July.

"We are determined to strengthen and continue the grain exports... and the transfer of Russian grain and fertilizer to less developed countries via Turkey," Erdogan told Putin.