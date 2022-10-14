Turkey adopts censorship law that could jail reporters

Law would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading disinformation

On Thursday, Turkey's parliament adopted a law that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading disinformation.

Turkish opposition says the government's new censorship law will be overturned by the country's top court.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed the law.

The law was the adopted even as opposition lawmakers, European countries and media rights activists called to scrap it, saying that it infringes on the rights of freedom of speech.

Critics have said that there is no clear definition of false or misleading information which leaves the door open to abuse.

Opponents to the new law also say that the courts have cracked down aggressively on open dissent in recent years as the mainstream media has become a tight chain of command of government-approved headlines, while the small and independent and opposition media face the brunt of regulatory penalties.

"This is a law that includes hefty fines, possible cancelation of journalist press cards of those who want to do real reporting and an internet ban on social media providers," said Burak Erbay, Republican People's Party member.

"We, as the Republican People's Party group and other opposition parties, resisted and fought against this law in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey," Erbay continued.