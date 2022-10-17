Syria: Truce between rival groups brings calm to rebel enclave

Turkey is the leading backer of mainstream rebel factions in Syria

Calm prevailed on Sunday in rebel-controlled northwest Syria a day after a Turkish-brokered truce ended bloody clashes between rival factions and risked wider warfare among opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

The main jihadist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, Turkey, and others – forced factions from the Turkish-backed opposition National Army to accept a peace deal on Saturday that expanded its grip in the last major rebel enclave, residents and rebels said.

Under the initial deal, HTS forces pulled back from the city of Afrin in northern Aleppo province, which they entered last week, in return for a pledge from its adversaries to work toward a unified civilian administration.

Shamia Front and Jaish al Islam, the two main rebel factions that operate under the umbrella of the Third Corps of the National Army, also agreed to return to their frontlines and dismantle a military presence in urban centers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581374352792043520 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The deal signaled new gains by HTS, which has long sought a wider economic and security role in northern Syria beyond its stronghold in Idlib, according to rebel sources and jihadist experts.

Turkey is the leading backer of mainstream rebel factions in Syria. Its strong military presence in the northwest has held back Russia and Damascus from seizing the remaining opposition area.

Ankara fears HTS’s hold over much of the insurgent enclave would give Moscow a free hand to renew the relentless bombing of a region inhabited by more than three million displaced Syrians who fled Assad’s rule under the pretext of fighting hardline jihadists.