Hamas to visit Syria after decade-long rift with Assad

Delegation from Gaza-based terrorist group heading to Damascus on Wednesday

A delegation from Hamas will visit Damascus on Wednesday, the first after a decade-long rupture sparked by the outbreak of Syria’s bloody civil war, Reuters reported.

The Gaza-based terrorist group last month hailed its newly warming ties with the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad as “a service to the [Palestinian] nation."

Hamas publicly supported the 2011 protests against Assad that were part of the wider Arab Spring protests and vacated their headquarters in Syria's capital in 2012.

"This normalization of relations is in the immediate benefit of both the Hamas and the Assad regime," i24NEWS Middle East correspondent Ariel Oseran said.

"For Syria, renewed ties with Hamas could help restore the Assad regime’s status as a major player in the Palestinian cause, as it was prior to 2011.

"Hamas hopes to strengthen its relationship with the Syrian government and counter the recent flurry of normalization in ties between Arab countries and Israel, consolidating the resistance axis, which includes Hezbollah and Iran," Oseran continued.

This "resistance axis" against Israel is believed to have played a role in restoring relations between Hamas and the Assad regime. Besides the radical Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon, the axis includes the Iranian-sponsored Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group active in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the upcoming meeting between Hamas and the Assad regime, Damascus is still refusing to reopen the terrorist group's office in the Syrian capital.

"Both sides will need a long time to regain the other's trust," Oseran added.