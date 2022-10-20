Lebanese parliament fails again to elect a new president

President Michel Aoun's term expires on October 31

Lebanese lawmakers once again failed on Thursday to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, fueling fears of a power vacuum when the head of state's term expires on October 31.

The parliament, which has 128 deputies, is deeply divided and no camp, whether that of the powerful pro-Iranian Hezbollah or that of its opponents, has had a clear majority since the May legislative elections.

The process of electing a new president could take months in a country plagued by political differences that also prevent the formation of a government.

Deputy Michel Moawad, who is trying to unite the votes of the camp opposed to Hezbollah, obtained 42 votes, but this result is still far from the 86 votes necessary to be elected in the first round. Son of President René Moawad assassinated in 1989, he obtained 36 votes at the last session two weeks ago.

Fifty-five deputies voted blank, including parliamentarians from the pro-Hezbollah camp.

"We are working to unify the ranks of the opposition around a single name, but we are encountering difficulties," admitted MP Sami Gemayel, of the Christian Kataeb party, in a statement to the press.

Hezbollah deputy Hassan Fadlallah for his part deplored that there was "not even a dialogue between the different parliamentary blocs."

The next meeting has been set for October 24. Last week, the meeting could not be held due to lack of quorum.