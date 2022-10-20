Turkey denies allegations of chemical weapons use in northern Iraq

International medical group seeks independent probe of possible violations of 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention

Turkey on Thursday rejected allegations that the Turkish Armed Forces used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Media close to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group – which is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, among others – published videos this week showing chemical weapons being used by Turkey’s army against them.

Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan, a Middle East anomaly.

Separately, an international medical groups' federation published a report earlier this month seeking an independent investigation of possible violations of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583023617234698240 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Allegations that 'the Turkish Armed Forces used chemical weapons' are completely baseless and untrue," Turkey’s defense ministry said in a statement.

"The chemical weapons lie is a futile attempt by those who try to whitewash and airbrush terrorism. Our fight against terrorism will continue with resolve and determination," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

Omer Celik, spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, described those who made chemical weapons allegations as part of "a vile slander network.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582978769148866561 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the fallout from the insurgency that the PKK launched against the Turkish state in 1984.

The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War said it found indirect evidence of possible violations during a September mission to northern Iraq, including containers for hydrochloric acid, bleach, and gas masks.

"This is an outright violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and should be pursued legally by the international community," said the IPPNW, which represents thousands of doctors and campaigns to prevent armed violence.