UNRWA needs $13 million for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon 'urgently'

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Friday appealed the international community for $13 million in funding to support Palestinians in Lebanon, as the country reels from an unprecedented economic crisis.

"[Palestinian] refugees, living in overcrowded camps... are at the end of their rope," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, adding that "almost every [Palestinian] refugee in Lebanon lives in poverty.”

He said UNRWA was "urgently appealing for $13 million" in funding for cash assistance to families, primary health care services, and to keep the agency's schools open until the end of this year.

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are "often unable to even scrape by,” he said, adding: "Our assistance is a drop in an ocean of despair," AFP reported.

For the past three years, Lebanon has been in the throes of one of the worst financial meltdowns in recent global history, characterized by the World Bank as a “deliberate depression.”

"Unprecedented levels of poverty, skyrocketing unemployment rates, and increasing despair are... severely hitting the Lebanese people, and Syrian and [Palestinian] refugees," Lazzarini said.

Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees, including 30,000 who fled Syria after the war erupted in 2011, according to UNRWA. It also hosts more than one million Syrian refugees.

“The needs of [Palestinian] refugees increased significantly over the past two years, adding more burdens to a community that was marginalized even before the multi-faceted crisis,” UNRWA said in a report sent to i24NEWS.

Most Palestinians live in 12 official refugee camps in squalid conditions and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on their employment. According to the UN agency, 93 percent of all Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are poor – up from 73 percent in 2021.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Palestinians walk on a street in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 18, 2022.

“UNRWA remains the lifeline of [Palestinian] refugees in Lebanon. However, the Agency is facing an ongoing financial crisis resulting from a chronic budget shortfall,” the agency said in its report.

“As a result, the Agency’s ability to maintain and expand its protection and assistance role, and deliver quality services, is constantly at risk.”