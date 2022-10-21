Israeli strikes target Iranian weapons in Syria (media)

'Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region'

Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus on Friday, Syrian state media reported.

"Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region," Syria's official news agency SANA said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, “violent explosions resound in the city of Damascus and its surroundings as a result of Israeli strikes on military sites."

The strikes - the first alleged Israeli strike on Syria in over a month - reportedly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment as well as Damascus airport.

An Israeli-attributed strike around Damascus killed five soldiers last month. In June, Israeli-attributed airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.

In the past month, alleged Israeli airstrikes have twice targeted Aleppo airport.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.