Multiple explosions reported in Syria’s Damascus

Syrian media claim the blasts were caused by 'Israeli aggression'

A series of explosions were heard in Syria’s capital city of Damascus on Monday, according to media reports.

Syrian state SANA news agency confirmed that at least two explosions took place in the Damascus area but didn’t specify their nature, saying that authorities were investigating the source of the blasts.

Syria's Public Authority for Radio and Television said the initial reports indicate the explosions were caused by "Israeli aggression."

Earlier on Friday, the country's media reported that Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus. Israeli officials did not confirm these reports.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.