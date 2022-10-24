Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Turkey 'coerced' to leave

'Lebanon is a coercive environment for Syrian refugees. The whole system is designed to squeeze them'

Syrian refugees in Lebanon are facing deportations back to their home country starting Wednesday under a new repatriation scheme, despite Syria’s “unsafe” conditions and purported lack of voluntary leave.

Rights groups fear the program is not as voluntary as the Lebanese government claims it to be; meanwhile, concerns are also growing over a similar “abusive” policy allegedly already in use in Turkey, home to 3.6 million Syrians who fled their war-torn country.

Both host countries have recently ramped up pressure on refugees to leave.

‘Coercive environment’

In Lebanon, which hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians, President Michel Aoun announced earlier this month that his General Security agency would facilitate voluntary returns.

But “there is nothing voluntary about the returns process,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

She told i24NEWS that there has been no attempt to assess the “voluntariness,” and that even if there were refugees who indicated they wanted to return, it is unlikely they were accurately informed of the conditions in Syria.

“The process is so obscure. An independent monitoring mechanism that could supply people with accurate information is impossible because no agency has access in Syria,” Hardman explained.

Manal, a 29-year-old Syrian woman in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley camp, told Reuters that she came from Syria’s easternmost province Deir ez-Zor, which is under the throes of warring parties – like much of the country.

Islamist militants carry out hit-and-run attacks there, while U.S.-backed Kurds and government-aligned militias control other areas.

“Lebanon is a coercive environment for Syrian refugees. The whole system is designed to squeeze them so that they have no other choice but to return,” Hardman said.

“The idea that Lebanon can commit itself to return thousands of refugees is not in line with its international obligations, which are to not send people to a place where they could face harm.”

'Refugee dumping ground'

Meanwhile, HRW on Monday accused Turkish authorities of arbitrarily detaining and deporting hundreds of Syrian refugees this year, violating the non-refoulement principle of not forcing asylum seekers back to a country where they could be persecuted.

The advocacy group said Turkey arrested, beat, and coerced Syrians – “even unaccompanied children” – to sign documents claiming they were voluntarily returning and forced them into northern Syria “at gunpoint.”

“This is an abusive process. You have people who are not even originally from northern Syria. They can’t and will not return to an area that is under the control of regime forces because they are petrified,” Hardman said, citing testimonies from Syrian refugees who had been deported.

Turkey called such allegations “baseless” and assured that it complied with international migration law.

Hardman acknowledged that while Turkey provided temporary protection to its 3.6 million Syrian refugees – who she noted were “outsourced” from the European Union – “it now looks like Turkey is trying to make northern Syria a refugee dumping ground.”

“Turkey does not meet the criteria for a safe third country,” she urged, and called on the EU and its member states to “suspend its funding o migration detention… until forced deportations cease.”