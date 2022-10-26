Turkey: Medical group head detained for 'terrorist propaganda'

'The government is trying to create a shock wave... They are criminalizing journalists and rights defenders'

Turkish police on Wednesday detained the head of Turkey’s Medical Association (TTB) for “spreading terrorist group propaganda,” in yet another instance of what many see as an attack on journalists and rights defenders.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was arrested after she examined video images and called for a probe into the Turkish army’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, 11 Kurdish journalists accused of ties to outlawed Kurdish militants and for "making news inciting hatred” were also detained in widespread raids.

“The government is aiming to create a shock wave in society. Yesterday, it was 11 Kurdish journalists. Today, it was Fincanci,” Banu Tuna, head of the Turkish Journalists Union’s Istanbul branch, told i24NEWS.

According to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, an investigation was launched over comments Fincanci made last week to media linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

An international medical federation published a report this month seeking an independent investigation of possible violations of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention by the Turkish military.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the allegations and said legal action would be taken against anyone who made such accusations.

MUSTAFA OZER / AFP A Turkish soldier wearing a chemical suit stands guard on a coast guard boat during the Anatolian Sun-06 military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of the southern Turkish city of Antalya, on May 26, 2006.

"It is not realistic that an investigation should be started… Opening an investigation to the one who is saying 'an investigation should be made' gives the impression of concealing a crime,” Fincanci told the Bianet press agency.

"They want that no doctor should talk about these issues again, this investigation is an attempt towards intimidating and silencing people,” she continued.

"However, I proved many times that I will not keep silent, therefore I do not think that this investigation is targeting me. This investigation is meant to be intimidation for the whole society.”

Erdogan accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism" as prosecutors called for her to be stripped of her position as head of the doctors’ union.

The TTB described her arrest as a “political lynching” and said it was the final stage of pressure exerted by authorities on the medical group and its leaders.

“All these people would testify if they were called by phone, but the prosecutors preferred to display acts of power,” Banu Tuna told i24NEWS.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s parliament approved a tough pre-election law that could see reporters and social media users jailed for up to three years for spreading “so-called disinformation.” The new measures on the media came before a general election that Erdogan enters trailing in the polls.

“Their aim is to criminalize journalists and rights defenders. Both groups have been under pressure for a while, but I think we are going to experience a new level of pressure up until the elections,” said Banu Tuna.