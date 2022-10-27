Alleged Israeli strikes hit Syria overnight

Syria's air defense intercepted several missiles, according to the ministry

Alleged Israeli strikes hit several positions near Damascus in the early hours of Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry said, in the third such attack in less than a week.

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, AFP correspondent reported.

"At around 00:30 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not provide any details on the targets, and only said that the strikes caused material damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said the Israeli strikes targeted sites near the Damascus International Airport. It was not immediately clear if the targets were the positions of the Syrian army or pro-Iranian fighters.

Earlier on Monday, Israel reportedly struck the vicinity of Damascus, wounding one soldier, after a strike three days earlier targeted Syrian military sites near the airport.