Palestinian refugees in Lebanon 'hit rock bottom'

'As levels of poverty skyrocket, we will likely see more Palestinian refugees getting on these death boats'

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday that more Palestinians living in crisis-torn Lebanon were falling deeper into poverty, spelling a "dramatic humanitarian crisis.”

For the past three years, Lebanon has been in the throes of one of the worst economic crises in recent history according to the World Bank – dealing an especially heavy blow to vulnerable communities, especially refugees.

Two-thirds of Palestinian refugee families in Lebanon have cut down on the number of daily meals, said Leni Stenseth, deputy commissioner general at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Her visit to Lebanon kicked off a UNRWA campaign to highlight that Palestinian refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon have “hit rock bottom, reaching a point of no return.” Days prior, the UN body "urgently" appealed for $13 million in funding for cash assistance to families, primary health care services, and to keep the agency's schools open until the end of this year.

The poverty level among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon has shot up from a little more than 70 percent at the beginning of the year to 93 percent, according to UNRWA.

"This means that almost everyone is without the ability to cater to the most basic needs in their lives," Stenseth said.

"This is a dramatic humanitarian crisis."

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein People walk in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 21, 2022.

Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees, including 30,000 who fled Syria after war erupted there in 2011, according to the agency.

Around two million Syrian refugees are in Lebanon, authorities said Tuesday, while nearly 830,000 are registered with the UN.

Cholera threat

Most Palestinians in Lebanon live in one of 12 official refugee camps, often in squalid conditions worsened by the financial meltdown, and face a variety of legal restrictions including on their employment.

"Conditions in the camps are dire and characterized by overcrowding, poor housing conditions, unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to justice," UNRWA says on its site.

Another threat to the Palestinian population in Lebanon is a cholera outbreak that reached Syrian refugees earlier this month. Lebanon recorded its first cholera case in early October – signaling the return of the bacteria for the first time in three decades.

Cholera is typically spread through contaminated water, food, or sewage. It can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration – which can lead to death if untreated.

Most cholera cases in Lebanon have been in refugee camps, and UNRWA is working on a prevention campaign to help shield refugees from the outbreak.

But so far, cholera has spread mainly among Lebanon's Syrian refugees, and no cases have been reported in Palestinian camps, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma confirmed to i24NEWS.

'Death boats'

Last month, 25 Palestinians and Syrians were also among more than 100 people who died after a migrant boat that left from Lebanon's north sank off Syria, in one of the deadliest recent such shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.

The economic collapse has pushed hundreds to attempt perilous sea journeys in the hope of reaching Europe.

“We can’t say just yet that there is a trend,” Touma said, adding: “But as levels of poverty and unemployment skyrocket amid the overall economic situation, it is likely that we see more Palestinian refugees getting on these death boats.”