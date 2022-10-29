Lebanese president: Maritime deal an 'initiative taken by Hezbollah'

'It wasn't coordinated (with the government). It was an initiative taken by Hezbollah, and it was useful'

Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday that the U.S.-brokered maritime agreement with Israel signed this week was “an initiative taken by Hezbollah.”

He also stated that his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," as there is no one in line to succeed him and a cabinet operating in a caretaker capacity.

Aoun is set to leave the presidential palace on Sunday, a day before his six-year term ends. However, even after four sessions in the nation's fractured parliament, a consensus on a candidate to succeed him hasn’t been reached.

While Lebanon has faced prolonged presidential vacuums in the past, the country now finds itself on the verge of an unprecedented situation with both a vacant presidency and a caretaker cabinet with limited powers.

The outgoing president said an 11th-hour political move to address the constitutional crisis might be possible but said "there is no final decision" on what that could involve.

In his final week as president, Aoun signed a U.S.-brokered deal delineating Lebanon's southern maritime border with Israel - a modest diplomatic breakthrough allowing both countries to extract natural gas from maritime deposits.

He said the powerful Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which sent unarmed drones over Israel and threatened to attack its offshore rigs multiple times, had served as a "deterrent" that had helped keep the negotiations going in Lebanon's favor.

"It wasn't coordinated (with the government). It was an initiative taken by Hezbollah, and it was useful," Aoun said.

He said the deal paved the way for gas discoveries that could be Lebanon's "last chance" at recovering from a three-year financial meltdown that has cost the currency 95 percent of its value and pushed 80 percent of the population into poverty.

Aoun's presidency is inextricably linked in the minds of many Lebanese to their country's worst days since the 1975-1990 civil war, with the financial crisis that began in 2019 and the deadly Beirut port blast of 2020.