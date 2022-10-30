Analysis: Prime time is for winners - Nasrallah's speech

This time, you don’t have to bother taking Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at his word alone

Throughout the last week, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV ran promos for a special farewell interview with outgoing president Michel Aoun. The interview, filmed in the gardens of the Presidential Baabda Palace, was set to air at 9 p.m. local time. But those who tuned in to Al-Manar’s broadcast on Saturday at 9 p.m. didn’t see their 89-year-old president with the national cedar trees in the background.

Instead, on screen was a televised address by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, 25-minutes into a “victory” speech following this week’s signing of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement. Behind Nasrallah was a poster of the Lebanese map painted with the national flag and cedar tree, bearing the words underneath: “Lebanon is victorious. Unity is our strength.”

Nasrallah hailed the U.S.-mediated agreement signed on Thursday, calling it “a historic and great victory.” He went on to describe how “the resistance and the threat of war ended up assisting the official state’s position, and were decisive factors in the completion of the maritime border agreement.” Then added: “We almost reached war prior to the agreement.”

This time, you don’t have to bother taking Nasrallah at his word alone. Lebanon’s outgoing president and Hezbollah-ally said it in his own words earlier on Saturday. On his third-to-last day in office, Aoun told Reuters that Hezbollah served as a “deterrent” that helped keep negotiations going in Lebanon’s favor.

"It wasn't coordinated (with the government),” Reuters quoted Aoun as saying. “It was an initiative taken by Hezbollah, and it was useful," he said, adding that the Lebanese army "had no role" in this regard. By the way, Aoun’s interview with Al-Manar TV aired a day earlier, on Friday.

The “deterrent” Aoun refers to were the four unarmed drones Hezbollah sent toward Israel’s Karish off-shore gas rig back in July. Israel shot down the drones at sea without any damage caused to infrastructure.

Part of the allure of being the neighborhood bully, a role wholeheartedly filled by Nasrallah for decades, is that no matter what the outcome ends up being, you can always claim that it was your threats that set the tone. If the negotiations with Israel succeeded (which they did), then it was only because of the threats of war by "the resistance". If the indirect talks failed, it would be due to Hezbollah’s steadfastness which drove the enemy away. Either way, you’re a winner.

While acknowledging that the maritime dispute is over, Nasrallah can’t afford to seal the deal on the maritime front with Israel. In his speech Saturday, Nasrallah claimed there still remains a disagreement over a small area of roughly 1.5 miles that was not resolved in the negotiations, presumably referring to Israel’s so-called “buoy line.”

“This area is in Lebanese territorial waters, and it is occupied by the enemy,” Nasrallah said, using the map prop to show the area to viewers. “Therefore, Lebanon must act to liberate it,” potentially drawing the lines for the next conflict with Israel, U.S. security assurances be damned.