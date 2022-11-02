Lebanese citizen close to Hezbollah admits to spying for Israel

The young man decided to surrender to Lebanese authorities after a 'crisis of conscience'

A Lebanese citizen, whose family is close to the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah movement, admitted to spying for Israel when he visited Lebanon, according to a Wednesday report.

The 21-year-old confessed to communicating with Israel through an app provided by an Israeli operator, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar said, and that he decided to surrender to authorities in Lebanon after a "crisis of conscience.”

He was said to be providing Israeli intelligence services with personal information and phone numbers of Hezbollah members since 2018.

The young man contacted agents in Israel via a website launched by Israeli authorities to lure potential spies, and had "shown a boldness that surprised the Israelis, by his desire to volunteer for this work, in addition to his skills in the use of new technologies," Al Akhbar reported, citing Lebanese investigators.

As part of his activity for the benefit of Israel, he opened a mobile phone shop and sold devices that he received from Israelis.

The young man told the Lebanese security services that he decided to surrender after the arrest of several alleged spies and for fear of reprisals from his relatives if they discovered his activities.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Hezbollah fighters hold their group's flag in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

According to the newspaper, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces and Hezbollah’s security apparatus recently discovered hundreds of spies, many of whom were not even aware that they were communicating with Israeli intelligence services.

In January, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced that 17 spy rings working for Israel were dismantled across Lebanon.

The motivation of most spies is said to be money, due to the worsening economic crisis in Lebanon.