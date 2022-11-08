Record number of IS-linked foreigners repatriated from Syrian camps

With 517 women and children repatriated so far, 2022 saw a breakthrough in foreigners allowed to return home

A record number of foreign nationals connected to Islamic State (IS) jihadists were repatriated from detention camps in Syria in 2022, according to Kurdish authorities’ statistics released on Tuesday.

With 517 women and children repatriated so far, this year saw a breakthrough in foreign governments letting their nationals return home from overcrowded camps in northeast Syria after international rights groups have repeatedly voiced concerns about the rise of violence and poor living conditions there.

Among those who returned from Syria were over 100 women and children from France, over 50 from Germany, and more than 150 from Tajikistan. The numbers are much higher than in 2021, when only 324 foreigners returned and 281 in 2020.

However, nearly 10,000 women and children remain in the Al-Hol and Roj camps, according to Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the autonomous administration. Letta Tayler of Human Rights Watch also told Reuters that 2022's figures "are still drops in the bucket."

In 2019, thousands of foreigners went to live in Syrian provinces controlled by IS until the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces couldn't force the jihadists of the country’s territory. For years, their home countries denied them their right to return citing security threats.

Some of the governments later established legal procedures to prosecute those affiliated with IS, allowing them to repatriate nationals who were radicalized by the jihadists.