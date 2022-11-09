UN experts call for release of Turkish medical association head

'Human rights defenders and medical practitioners' ability to speak truth to power must be protected'

United Nations experts are calling on Ankara to release the head of Turkey’s medical association, who was detained after she urged a probe into alleged uses of chemical weapons by the Turkish army on Kurdish forces.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was arrested pending trial last month on charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda,” in what rights defenders amounted to a way to silence her.

Days after her arrest, the head of the Turkish Journalists Union’s Istanbul branch Banu Tuna told i24NEWS that Fincanci would have testified if she were asked, “but instead the prosecutors preferred to display acts of power.”

“The aim is to criminalize journalists and rights defenders,” Banu Tuna added.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly denied the accusations Fincanci made in media with ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party militant group, which launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984.

It has been designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.

On Tuesday, five special rapporteurs from the UN Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council told Turkey to stop using counter-terrorism legislation to intimidate human rights defenders and to release Fincanci.

"We have documented many cases where counter-terrorism legislation and other criminal provisions have been used to harass, arrest, detain, and convict civil society actors in Turkey, including Dr. Fincanci, on spurious grounds," they said.

"Human rights defenders and medical practitioners' ability to speak truth to power must be protected. Their role in exposing human rights violations is one of the cornerstones of democratic societies.”

International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War published a report last month seeking an independent investigation of possible violations of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention by the Turkish military.

Turkey's defense ministry said their armed forces never used chemical weapons in their operations against Kurdish militants.