Turkey appoints new envoy to Israel after 4-year gap

Ties between the two countries improved considerably in past year

Turkey appointed an ambassador to Israel after a gap of four years in the latest step towards normalizing ties with the Jewish state.

Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who served as Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, was named to the post in a presidential decree late Friday, Turkish media reported.

Ankara withdrew its ambassador to Israel in May 2018 and threw out the Israeli envoy after an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel riposted by sending back the Turkish consul in Jerusalem.

Ties between the two soured after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel's policy toward Palestinians under the previous governments of its new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The past year, however, saw a dramatic improvement in the bilateral ties, including an official visit to Ankara by Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

Earlier this month Erdogan sent a congratulatory letter to Netanyahu after his victory in Israel's latest general election.