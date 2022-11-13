At least 4 killed, 38 wounded in Istanbul explosion

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is working to establish whether Israelis were harmed

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday left at least four people dead and 38 others wounded, the Turkish city's governor said.

Footage on social media showed ambulances, firetrucks, and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

"According to initial reports, 4 people lost their lives and 38 were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street. Our wounded are being treated," said Governor Ali Yerlikaya on Twitter.

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Developments will be shared with the public."

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was in touch with its envoys in Turkey to establish if there were any Israelis harmed in the incident.

According to Channel 13 News, at least one Israeli was reportedly hurt in the explosion. But Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "There is no known [information] currently about an Israeli who has lost contact."

Turkey's NTV television channel reported that there were "at least five to 10 injured" and showed emergency services and police deployed to the scene.

The area has been evacuated.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. However, images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames.

A wide black crater was also visible in the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Istiklal Avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul between 2015 and 2017 claimed by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. Three Israeli tourists were among those killed in a 2016 suicide bombing.