Israeli-attributed airstrikes target Homs (Syrian media)

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against Syria since civil war erupted there in 2011

Syrian media reported on Sunday airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted the western city of Homs.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

Last week, airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting a convoy of vehicles carrying fuel and weapons and killing at least 15 people were attributed to Israel after being initially blamed on the United States.

According to people familiar with the attack near Abu Kamal – a border town often used as a trans-shipment point by militant groups with ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – the strikes hit 22 trucks and killed an unknown number of Iranians. After Washington denied its involvement, pro-Iranian media said it was Israel that sent the armed drone.

More details to come.