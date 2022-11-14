Turkey vows 100,000 houses for Syrians displaced by war

Millions have been forced to flee the Syrian regime's brutal repression since civil war erupted in 2011

Turkey promised on Sunday to complete the construction of 100,000 houses in war-torn Syria, as Ankara pushes to settle Syrian refugees who fled more than a decade of fighting ahead of elections.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, during a visit to open 600 basic homes in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region, said 75,000 houses were constructed in the past two years.

"We will be completing 100,000... houses by the end of the year," Soylu said, at the ceremony in the newly-built settlement made up of rows of brick bungalows at Mashhad Ruhin, which lies close to the Turkish border.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in recent months he wanted to encourage one million of the country's 3.7 million Syrian refugees to return home by building them housing and providing basic infrastructure.

Ahead of Turkey's presidential elections next year, the presence of refugees has become a thorny political issue, especially with Ankara mired in an economic crisis.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 with the regime's brutal repression of mostly peaceful protesters, and millions have been forced to flee, now displaced internally and abroad. Ankara and militia forces it supports have seized swathes of territory along the Syrian border during several military operations since 2016.

Turkey says it wants to create a "safe zone" along its border to stop Syrians displaced by war from crossing, and to send back some of the millions who already have.

Erdogan said more than half a million Syrians who fled to Turkey have returned home to these safe zones.

More than 500 families now live in the newly opened settlement at Mashhar Ruhin, with 100 more due to arrive in the coming days, the latest in a series of Ankara-sponsored housing projects.