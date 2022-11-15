Accusations of Kurdish involvement in Istanbul blast ‘unconvincing’

'This last blast targeted civilians, which is the way of IS, in our experience'

Accusations made by Ankara officials of Kurdish militants being behind the recent deadly blast in Istanbul are “unconvincing” to many Turks, according to a Turkish activist and journalist.

On Tuesday, a senior Ankara official said Turkey plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes a cross-border operation against outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Iraq.

Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian street Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, which killed six people and wounded more than 80.

There has been no claim of responsibility. Some 50 people have been detained, including Syrian woman Ahlam Albashir.

'The way of IS'

“There is a lot of contradictory stuff being given by the government about the perpetrator and the motive. And most people who are anti-government find that information unconvincing,” said Banu Tuna, head of the Turkish Journalists Union’s Istanbul branch.

“We have a long history of attacks organized by PKK and they usually target military people or premises. This last blast targeted civilians, which is the way of IS, in our experience,” she told i24NEWS, referring to the militant Islamic State movement.

“Besides, PKK declared that they have nothing to do with the attack.”

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.

"Our people and the democratic public know closely that we are not related to this incident, that we will not directly target civilians, and that we do not accept actions targeting civilians," the PKK said in a statement published by the Firat news agency.

AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Relatives and friends of Arzu Ozsoy and her 15-year-old daughter Yagmur Ucar, who died in the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, attend their funeral in Istanbul, Turkey.

Threats posed by Kurdish militants or IS on Turkey are unacceptable, a Turkish official told Reuters, adding that Ankara will clear threats along its southern border "one way or another."

Tense atmosphere

Turkey has conducted three incursions into northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia – which it says is a wing of the PKK – and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned of another operation.

Turks are concerned that more attacks could occur ahead of elections set for June 2023, which polls suggest Erdogan could lose after two decades in power.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue.

Istiklal Avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul between 2015 and 2017 claimed by IS and outlawed Kurdish groups. Those IS-claimed attacks killed nearly 500 people and wounded more than 2,000, including three Israeli tourists in a 2016 suicide bombing.

While Erdogan condemned the "vile attack,” Banu Tuna found his response “condescending.”

“Erdogan made a statement right after the blast about the injured. It was a bit condescending. He referred to ‘scratches,’” she said. “Afterwards, people who were injured in the 2015 and 2016 blasts shared their experiences with resentment. Most with lost limbs.”