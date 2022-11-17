Turkey court sentences TV preacher to 8,658 years in prison

Adnan Oktar sentenced on several charges including sexual abuse and depriving someone of their liberty

An Istanbul court Wednesday sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called "kittens" to 8,658 years in prison in a retrial, local media reported.

Adnan Oktar led television programs surrounded by women wearing lots of makeup and little clothes as he preached creationism and conservative values.

Last year, the 66-year-old was sentenced to 1,075 years for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of minors, fraud and attempted political and military espionage. However, an upper court overturned that ruling. The retrial resulted in the much harsher sentence handed out by Istanbul’s High Criminal Court.

He was sentenced on several charges including sexual abuse and depriving someone of their liberty, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Oktar did an interview with i24NEWS in 2014 at his TV channel studio in Turkey, which was also shut down as part of the ruling -- online A9 TV channel.

Watch our interview with Oktar: