Russia calls on Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria

Turkish air force launches the 'Sword Claw' operation targeting Kurdish positions

Russia said on Tuesday it hoped Turkey would show "restraint" and refrain from "any excessive use of force" in Syria, where Ankara is carrying out airstrikes and threatening to launch a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters.

"We hope to convince our Turkish colleagues to refrain from resorting to excessive use of force on Syrian territory" to "avoid the escalation of tensions," Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Alexander Lavrentiev told the press.

Turkey's air force on Sunday launched Operation "Sword Claw," a series of raids that targeted PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) and YPG (People's Protection Units) positions in northern Iraq and Syria. According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 37 people lost their lives in these raids.

Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin

"Russia has for months (...) done everything possible to prevent any large-scale ground operation," Lavrentiev said in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where a tripartite meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria was taking place. These three countries are major players in the war in Syria, which has claimed almost half a million lives since 2011. Lavrentiev called for "continuation of work with all stakeholders to find a peaceful solution, including on the Kurdish question."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening since May to launch a new military operation in northern Syria, and the November 13 attack in Istanbul , immediately attributed by Ankara to the PKK and the YPG, precipitated events. "We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay," Erdogan said on Monday, citing ongoing "consultations" to decide "how much power should be engaged by our ground forces."

Erdogan on Monday threatened to launch a ground operation in Syria , saying "there is no question that this operation will only be limited to an air operation."