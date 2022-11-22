Turkey’s Erdogan vows ground operation into Syria ‘soon’

'We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Tuesday that Turkey would "soon" unleash a ground operation into Syria against Kurdish targets in defiance of mounting international pressure.

Ankara launched a series of air strikes in Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday - hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria - and announcing that its military was once again "on top of the terrorists." The air raids followed a bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded 81.

Turkey blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terror group by the European Union and the United States.

"We have been on top of terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and drones," Erdogan told a ceremony in the Black Sea province of Artvin.

"God willing, we will root out all of them soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it hoped Turkey would show "restraint" and refrain from "any excessive use of force" in Syria, where Ankara is carrying out airstrikes and threatening to launch a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters.

Analysis

For years, Erdogan has wanted to establish a so-called “safe zone” along the Syrian side of the border. The Turkish government has long claimed such a step was necessary to stop groups it considers affiliates of the PKK, such as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), from attacking Turkey.

But with such a convoluted battleground in northern Syria, involving key international actors like the U.S. and Russia, has kept Erdogan's ambitions at bay. It wouldn’t be surprising if Erdogan is choosing this particular moment to carry out his ambitious plan while the attention of global powers focused more on Ukraine and Qatar rather than northern Syria and Iraq.