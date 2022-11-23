Turkish strike in Syria endangered U.S. troops: CENTCOM

CENTCOM initially said the Turkish drone strike that killed 2 Kurdish fighters did not endanger U.S. personnel

A deadly Turkish drone strike against a base used jointly by Kurdish and American forces in northeast Syria did put U.S. troops in danger after all, Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

The drone strike, against a base north of the city of Hasakeh on Tuesday, killed two fighters belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). CENTCOM on Tuesday released a statement saying that the strike did put U.S. personnel in danger.

"We have received additional information that there was a risk to U.S. troops and personnel," CENTCOM said in a new statement to AFP on Wednesday, without elaborating.

The SDF said that the base was used to plan and execute joint operations against the Islamic State (IS), a jihadist group that a Washington-led international coalition helped Kurdish-led forces vanquish in northeastern Syria in early 2019.

Ankara launched a series of air and drone strikes as part of Operation “Claw-Sword” from Sunday, in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and wounded 81.

It says it is targeting bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is blacklisted as a terror group by the U.S. and the European Union, and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, which dominate the SDF. Both Kurdish groups denied responsibility for the Istanbul attack.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday alluded afresh to the possibility of a cross-border ground operation – a threat he has repeatedly raised.

Treading carefully

As the likelihood of a Turkish ground incursion into Syria recently grew, the U.S. has taken a relatively light approach publicly.

On Tuesday, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing that Turkey has a legitimate right to defend itself and its citizens, but that cross-border operations “might force a reaction by some of our SDF partners that would limit and constrain their ability to fight against IS… and we want to be able to keep the pressure on IS.”

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters that “We continue to urge for de-escalation on all sides and in our conversations, and a State Department statement following deadly Turkish strikes in Syria and Iraq was similarly delicate.

The diplomatic language is likely a result of Washington’s thus far unfulfilled request for Turkey’s acceptance of Sweden and Finland into NATO. The White House is also relying on Turkey’s role in facilitating critical shipments of grain out of Ukraine in coordination with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has been courting Erdogan with investments to aid Turkey’s fragile economy, as the Turkish leader ramps up a campaign for re-election next year, and while U.S. Congress continues to hold up the sale of F-16s to Ankara – a process made more complicated by Turkey’s strikes this week.

Erdogan may agree to pull back on his threats if he can free up those fighter jets, or extract something of value from Washington. For the time being, even with its troops and allies in harm’s way, it appears the White House will continue to tread lightly with Turkey.