Turkish president spoke to Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that his ministers will meet with their Egyptian counterparts starting a process of “building relations” with Cairo after years of tensions.

In a TV program recorded in Turkey’s Konya province, the president said that he had spoken to Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar for nearly 45 minutes. He noted that “both sides were happy with the meeting.”

"We had narrowly focused talks with Mr. Sisi there and said now let's have ministers coming and going at a low level. After that, let's broaden and widen these talks," Erdogan said.

Last week, Erdogan and Sisi shook hands in public in Doha, with the Egyptian presidency later issuing a statement about a new start in bilateral relations. The Turkish leader also announced potential improvements in relations with Syria, following previous statements about the possible beginning of the ground operation in the bordering state.

"Just as this business is now on track with Egypt, things may also get on track with Syria," Erdogan said.

Turkey and Egypt that had strained relations after Sisi’s takeover in 2013, began consultations between foreign ministry officials last year. Earlier in August, Ankara also normalized ties with Israel, restoring full diplomatic relations and returning ambassadors.