Syria: Kurds urge Moscow to prevent Turkish ground offensive

'It is clear that the Turks… are preparing' for a ground offensive

Kurdish forces in Syria asked Russia to put pressure on Turkey – which is bombing their regions in the northeast of the country – to dissuade it from launching a ground offensive, their leader said Tuesday.

During an online press conference, Mazloum Abdi however assured that his Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the Kurds, "will defend themselves" if Turkey launches the assault.

Ankara launched on November 20 a series of air raids in northeastern Syria on positions of Kurdish fighters, members of groups dubbed as "terrorists" by Ankara. Turkish officials said Monday their army needs “just a few days” to be ready for a ground offensive into northern Syria, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated last week his intention to order that attack "when the time comes.”

Abdi, commander-in-chief of the SDF, met on Saturday with the commander-in-chief of the Russian forces in Syria, General Alexandre Chaiko, at the military airport of Qamichli.

"We asked them to stop the Turkish attacks," said the Kurdish military official. According to him, "it is clear that the Turks… are preparing" for a ground offensive.

Moscow, an ally of the Syrian regime, and Washington, which supports the Kurds of Syria, recently called on Ankara to "restrain.” If Turkey carries out its threats, “we will be forced to expand the scope of this war” to encompass the entire border area, warned Abdi, who lamented the “weak” position from Washington.

Turkey launched its raids after an attack that killed six people and wounded dozens in Istanbul on November 13, accusing the Kurds of having ordered it, which they denied. Erdogan on Friday reaffirmed the objective of establishing a "security belt from West to East" along the border with Syria.