Pentagon warns Turkey against new operation in Syria

Lloyd Austin called for de-escalation as Turkey prepares to launch a ground operation in northern Syria

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday expressed the Pentagon’s “strong opposition” to Ankara’s military operation in Syria in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart.

Austin voiced his concerns about the escalation of the situation in both Syria and Turkey that Ankara’s recent military actions could prompt.

"He also expressed concern over escalating action in northern Syria and Turkey, including recent airstrikes, some of which directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat ISIS," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to the Islamic State militant group.

"Secretary Austin called for de-escalation, and shared the Department's strong opposition to a new Turkish military operation in Syria,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish officials announced that Turkey’s army needs “just a few days” to be ready for a ground attack into northern Syria. Meanwhile, Turkey has been firing mortars and carrying out airstrikes against Kurdish targets for the past week.

Tensions escalated after a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul two weeks ago that Ankara blamed on Kurdish YPG militants. The Syrian-based Kurdish groups denied involvement in the incident and on Tuesday asked Russia to put pressure on Turkey to dissuade it from launching a ground offensive.