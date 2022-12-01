Islamic State leader ‘blew himself up' in Syrian op

'This group is battered. They are more of a nuisance rather than a potent fighting force'

The Islamic State jihadist movement clarified on Thursday that its former leader blew himself last month in southern Syria, a day after announcing his death and appointing his successor.

Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi died while being besieged by former anti-government rebels in the southern province of Daraa – where Syria's uprising first kicked off in 2011 – those involved in the clash told Reuters.

The U.S. military's Central Command said al-Hashimi was killed in an operation carried out by rebels of the Free Syrian Army in Deraa in mid-October. "We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking in the face of the Earth,” said U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, using an alternative acronym for IS.

'Enemies of God'

It was both the first time the Islamist group’s caliph was killed in an operation that did not involve the U.S.-led coalition, and the first time an IS leader was killed in southern Syria rather than the north. A spokesman for IS said Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi was selected as the group’s new leader after al-Hashimi was killed "in combat with enemies of God."

An enemy that Barak Barfi, who specializes in Arab and Islamic affairs, found "vague."

“Anyone who doesn’t follow what they believe is an enemy of God. It could be regime forces, Americans, Kurds, other jihadists or Islamists. Anybody," Barfi told i24NEWS.

There isn't much information about al-Husseini, the apparent next leader of IS, and observers of the group's movements in Syria expect that it will take "some time" to verify his identity and effectiveness.

“It’s hard to tell how effective top echelons in these kinds of groups will be," Barfi explained, giving examples of past leadership changes within extremist groups in the region.

“In 1992, after Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s then-leader Abbas al-Musawi, Hassan Nasrallah came in and is an amazing leader,” he recalled about Lebanon’s armed Shiite movement. “But after the Israelis killed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s then-leader Fathi Shaqaqi in 1995, they never recovered,” Barfi said, referring to the extremist group in Gaza.

'Battered, beseiged'

Daraa is mostly controlled by Syrian government forces and rebels who have reached understandings with the regime. In mid-October, Damascus said it launched a joint operation against IS with former rebels in the south of the province.

Al-Hashimi and his aides were discovered to be hiding out in a house in the town of Jasem, according to former rebels involved in the fighting that led to his death. They described how we and “a companion” blew themselves up with suicide belts after the rebels stormed their hideout.

Locals said the former IS leader was among dozens of IS militants who came to southern Syria earlier in the year from other locales in the sparsely populated Syrian desert, where they had been holed up after losing their last territorial holding in Syria's Baghouz three years ago.

The group's reversion to an insurgency has been accompanied by shifts in targeting and degradation of its capabilities, and Daraa has become a flashpoint of ambushes and clashes in recent months as IS fighters carry out hit-and-run attacks against Syrian soldiers and their allies.

“This group is battered. It’s besieged and under a lot of pressure," Barfi noted. “They still have power in some regions. But they are more of a nuisance rather than a potent fighting force.”

But with sleeper cells still brewing in Syria and Iraq, an Islamic State resurgence is still in the cards, the expert has noted, especially amid divisions between the U.S.-led coalition’s Syrian allies and weaknesses in the Iraqi security forces.