U.S. sanctions Hezbollah financiers, weapons facilitator

Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has a powerful grip on Lebanon

The United States on Thursday sanctioned Lebanese entities for allegedly providing financial services to and facilitating weapons procurement for Hezbollah, the U.S. Treasury Department announced.

Three individuals and two companies based in Lebanon were targeted by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for assisting the armed Shiite movement with finances and acquiring weapons.

Among those sanctioned were Adel Mohamad Mansour, who led a Hezbollah-run quasi-financial institution; Hassan Khalil for helping Hezbollah procure weapons; and Naser Hassan Neser, who worked with an entity that provided financial services to the group. The two sanctioned companies were named Al-Khobara and Auditors, the Treasury Department said in its statement.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla A Lebanese Hezbollah fighter holds his machine gun as he stands guard on a building rooftop in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Last month, the U.S. issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it accused of supporting Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, targeting dozens of people, companies, and tankers.

‘Hezbollah’s trepidation’

Lebanon has been in the grips of an economic meltdown that has left much of the state paralyzed, fueled poverty, and led to a spike in crime.

While international organizations have called for efforts to help the Lebanese state rebuild its infrastructure to provide basic needs for its citizens, “you can’t support Lebanon without supporting Hezbollah,” warned David Daoud, research director of Lebanon, Israel, and Syria and United Against Nuclear Iran and a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Founded in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and designated as a “terrorist organization” by the United States and other Western governments, Hezbollah has a powerful grip on Lebanon’s political, social, and economic spheres due to its heavily armed militia that has fought several wars against Israel. It grew even stronger after joining the Syrian war in 2012 in support of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

But despite its influence and regional support, Hezbollah has had to deal with Lebanon’s ongoing economic collapse, something beneficial for Israel, according to Daoud.

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein Supporters of Hezbollah cheer as they listen to a speech by the group's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah via a video link in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon.

“No one wants to compound economic turmoil with war. Over the past few years, Hezbollah has been acting very cautiously, more than usual when dealing with Israelis,” Daoud told i24NEWS.

“Hezbollah’s trepidation shows they don’t want to be perceived as people dragging Lebanon over the abyss. A war would turn an economic problem into an anti-Hezbollah fixation. And no one would come to help them.”

In November, after months of constant threats to attack Israel, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said his group would end an “exceptional” mobilization against the Jewish state, with which Lebanon is still technically at war.

“Hezbollah isn’t the problem, it’s only a symptom of Lebanon’s inherent illness. Were Lebanon to change into a normal state, like Egypt, it would be beneficial to Israel,” Daoud suggested. “But were it to just economically stabilize and not address the basic components that allow Hezbollah to thrive, that would be a problem for Israel.”