Russia asks Israel not to impede transfer of equipment from Syria

The equipment in question could contain air defense systems and drones

Russia has allegedly asked Israel not to impede the transfer of its defense equipment from Syria to Ukraine, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Kan broadcaster, an unnamed Israeli official confirmed that Jerusalem was in talks with Moscow on the matter in recent days. The equipment in question could contain air defense systems and drones.

Israel is alleged to have conducted strikes in Syria destroying Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militant groups' positions. These operations led to tensions with Moscow, which has a strong military presence in Syria.

Russia also criticized Jerusalem for supporting Kyiv amid the ongoing war between the neighboring countries, despite Israel refraining from joining sanctions against Moscow and refusing to provide weapons and defense systems to Ukraine, limiting its aid to strictly humanitarian assistance.

Earlier in October, The New York Times learned that Russia was drawing down its forces in Syria to boost its military supply to Ukraine. Moscow has reportedly removed its S-300 air defense system, which was seen as one of the main obstacles to Israel’s operations in Syria.