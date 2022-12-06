EU opens hospital on Turkey's volatile edge with Syria

The hospital in Kilis is in the heart of a region home to millions who fled a decade of strife in Syria

The European Union on Tuesday unveiled a 400-bed hospital on Turkey's restive border with Syria, the scene of a new military escalation between Ankara and Kurdish forces.

The 27-nation bloc's Turkey ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut took advantage of a lull in exchanges of artillery fire to formally open the region's largest and most modern hospital. Its location in Kilis – three miles from the Syrian border – puts it in the heart of a region that has become the temporary home of some of the millions who have fled a decade of strife in Syria.

"Turkey has been hosting the biggest refugee population in the world for more than 10 years... and Kilis is one of the most affected provinces," Meyer-Landrut said at the unveiling ceremony.

The $52 million hospital project is one of the largest funded by the EU, which has allocated more than $10.4 billion to Turkey since 2014. In exchange, Turkey agreed to find temporary housing for millions of people fleeing conflicts in Syria and the Middle East.

Turkish forces have been pummeling Kurdish fighters on the other side of the border with artillery fire and drone strikes for much of the past month. Two weeks ago, a Turkish soldier and seven policemen were wounded by return fire on a border post.

The latest escalation started in response to a November 13 bomb blast in Istanbul which claimed six lives. Erdogan blamed it on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and its Syrian allies in the People's Protection Units, but both groups have denied involvement.