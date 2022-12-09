Lebanese actor detained over central bank chief case

Saliba is allegedly tied to Riad Salameh, one of the top officials blamed for Lebanon's economic crisis

Well-known Lebanese actor Stephanie Saliba was detained on Friday as part of an investigation into corruption involving the country’s central bank governor, according to a judicial source.

Saliba "is currently detained pending investigation following orders from the financial prosecutor,” the unidentified source said, adding that she was questioned "on suspicion of money laundering and illegal enrichment.”

The actor arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday after taking part in a film festival in the Saudi city of Jeddah and was detained after previously failing to appear for questioning, the unidentified judicial source noted. She has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

AMMAR ABD RABBO / EL GOUNA FILM FESTIVAL / AFP Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba poses at the Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters that she ordered security forces to bring the actor in for interrogation over suspicions that central bank chief Riad Salameh bought her luxury property using ill-gotten gains.

Salameh is among top officials widely blamed for Lebanon's unprecedented economic crisis, dubbed by the World Bank as one of the worst in recent world history.

Lebanon opened a probe into Salameh's wealth last year after the office of Switzerland's top prosecutor requested assistance in an investigation into more than $300 million which he allegedly embezzled out of the central bank with the help of his brother.

The central bank chief has remained at the helm despite Lebanese courts slapping him with a travel ban and investigating him in connection with several other cases. He also faces lawsuits in European countries, including France and Britain, on charges of financial misconduct.

Earlier this week, French prosecutors said they put a Ukrainian woman linked to Salameh under formal investigation as part of a cross-border inquiry into alleged fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese state.