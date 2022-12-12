Hezbollah transfers arms, militants amid fears of Israeli attack

The terrorist group is said to have camouflaged military positions with Syrian flags

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah has transferred weapons and redeployed militants to military posts near Damascus and in the eastern desert of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

According to the London-based organization, the weapons were placed in heavily fortified warehouses in the vicinity of Kiswah amid fears of possible Israeli attacks in the area. The report also indicated that Hezbollah camouflaged three military positions and checkpoints with Syrian flags about two miles from the border.

"Iranian-backed militants stationed at these positions and checkpoints also wore regime forces' military uniforms and displayed the Syrian flag and pictures of Bashar Al-Assad on their cars, amid heightened security,“ the rights group tweeted in Arabic.

Separately, Syria reported that the Israeli military distributed leaflets around Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, warning Syrian troops not to provide assistance to Hezbollah.

"To the leaders and soldiers of the Syrian army, again and again, you are responsible for the damage caused by your misguided decisions," the leaflets read.

"Hezbollah is establishing itself in the Tel-Kalib area and cooperation with it will not bring you peace. The presence of Hezbollah in the area only brings you harm and humiliation, and it is you who pay the price," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, local media reported that Israel had launched an attack in the area near Tel-Kalib, where Syrian radar systems were positioned. However, no official confirmations of the attack followed.