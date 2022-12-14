Turkey detains 44 spy suspects linked to Mossad - reports

A search for another 13 individuals is underway

Istanbul police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained 44 people on suspicion of leaking information about Palestinians living in Turkey to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the investigators, the alleged suspects provided Mossad with surveillance data on Palestinians and their NGOs based in Turkey. Seven of the suspects have reportedly been arrested. A search for another 13 individuals is underway.

The operation was launched earlier this week following an investigation of several consulting companies in Istanbul, which allegedly provided investigation services using their contancts with Mossad.

Among those detained are members of a private investigators' association and a university professor. The interrogated suspects reportedly confirmed that they were paid to give Mossad information that was used to launch online campaigns against Palestinian expats in Turkey.

Earlier in June, Turkish authorities arrested members of Iranian terrorist cells who planned attacks on Israelis in Istanbul. The operation was carried out in cooperation with Mossad and was praised by Israel's Defense Ministry.