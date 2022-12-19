Analysis: France still hoping to score in the Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron heading to Jordan to talk about the problems of Iraq

French President Emmanuel Macron couldn’t get a victory Sunday night at the World Cup final in Qatar, but he’s hoping for one elsewhere in the Middle East. Specifically, in Jordan, where Macron heads Tuesday to talk about the problems of Iraq.

Joining him on the Jordanian Dead Sea coast will be leaders from Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, as well as senior representatives from Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and a number of other Gulf States.

The summit is billed as the second “Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership,” a follow up to the one held last year

“[A]ll these countries that sometimes no longer speak to each other can cooperate again to find solutions together for the region,” Macron said at the time.

The dicey issue on tap this year concerns the role of Turkey and Iran inside Iraq. Both countries have designs for influence in Kurdish regions that border them. Iran in particular has long sought much broader and deeper control.

But that’s not the only issue. Three key participants — Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt — have in recent years forged a kind of mini-axis, working together on an oil pipeline and making a diplomatic show that, one day, they just might fend off Saudi Arabia and Iran and Turkey,

Emmanuel Macron wants in on this summit. It’s another chance for France to show that it matters in the world and in the Middle East.

And, if nothing else, that near-miss on the playing field in Qatar can be somewhat assuaged by scoring on the playing field of Middle Eastern politics.