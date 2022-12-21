Opinion: What the world can learn from the attack on UNIFIL in Lebanon

The time has come to change the forgiving attitude towards Lebanon – a clear message needs to be sent out now

On December 14, two vehicles of the United Nation’s peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were attacked, and Irish soldier Sean Rooney was killed. The force was attacked after entering – under unclear circumstances – into Aaqbiyeh, a Shiite village outside the UNIFIL's area of ​​activity while operatives of the Lebanese Islamist militant movement Hezbollah were present.

Several bullets were fired at the UN convoy, causing Rooney’s death and a jeep to flip over. The convoy was on its way to Beirut, 25 miles to the north, to escort two soldiers to the airport for a holiday vacation.

The Lebanese government condemned the attack, and Hezbollah publicly denied its involvement. But later, the Shiite Hezbollah group announced that they arrested the peacekeepers at the scene, implicitly taking responsibility for the shooting.

There are several angles to this incident:

Resolution 2650 on the renewal of the peacekeeping force’s mandate last August clearly stated that UNIFIL's freedom of movement, and its ability to move without being accompanied by the Lebanese army, must be maintained. In response to the decision, Hezbollah issued explicit threats, saying it would turn UNIFIL forces “into occupation forces whose role would be to protect the Israeli enemy by pursuing the people and the resistance.”

Basically, calling for an open season against UNIFIL. For years, UNIFIL soldiers have been described as agents of the Zionist entity working for the "Enemy Peacekeeping Forces."

Additionally, Hezbollah's incitement against UNIFIL on social media before and after the event. A tweet on a Hezbollah-affiliated account identified after the attack alluded to the UN Security Council's decision on Resolution 2650: "Whoever changes the rules of the game should not be surprised that the game turns on him.”

In light of the attack, the Irish government demanded that the Lebanese government open an investigation to bring the shooters to justice.

This event demonstrates, on the one hand, the international system's failure to treat Hezbollah as a terrorist organization that primarily threatens the security of Lebanon itself. On the other hand, it has an opportunity to turn the equation around and demonstrate an uncompromising attitude on the part of the international community regarding the role of Hezbollah in the Lebanese state.

What does that mean? This attack against UNIFIL proves Hezbollah's ongoing threat against them.

For example, in 2019, when the Irish UNIFIL commander finished his duties – and as Hezbollah prepared a reception for the incoming commander from the Spanish battalion – Hezbollah members burned a UNIFIL vehicle in the village of Zebqine and stole the soldiers' weapons.

Over the years, UNIFIL has avoided entering the Shiite villages in southern Lebanon, and any accidental entry is met with violence from Hezbollah operatives. It is not clear what the reason for the recent entrance was, but it is clear that it was not operational because the village is outside the UNIFIL area of ​​activity.

In the past year, Hezbollah has positioned itself on the border with Israel and built about 20 observation posts under the cover of a civil organization called "Green Without Borders.”

According to UNIFIL reports, Hezbollah operatives do not allow UNIFIL to approach areas adjacent to them and deny them access to many locations along the border line – contrary to the force's mandate. Any attempt to approach these positions is met with threats at best and violence at worst by Hezbollah against UNIFIL soldiers.

Meanwhile, Israel is building a wall along the border line, and UNIFIL is increasingly needed for calming and mediation activities amid growing friction between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah operatives in the field. In recent months, Israel’s army has reported a significant increase in friction along the borderline, including intelligence gathering, patrols, throwing stones, causing damage to the border fence, blinding the citizens on the Israeli side with lasers, and increasing attempts to smuggle weapons. Just this week, Hezbollah operatives threw stones and damaged an Israeli civilian vehicle by the border.

Bottom line: Despite hopes expressed by the involved politicians, the settlement of the maritime border line between Israel and Lebanon did not affect what is happening in southern Lebanon, as the situation in the area continues to be tense and sensitive. While Hezbollah strengthens, UNIFIL becomes more and more threatened and limited.

On the other hand, the Irish demand to bring to justice the murderers of UNIFIL peacekeeper Rooney can be an opportunity to send a strong message to Hezbollah.

Beirut will do everything to avoid prosecuting the killers or placing the responsibility on Hezbollah – which could potentially claim that there was no order to kill UN soldiers and that it was a local and independent initiative. However, there is complacency in ignoring the incitement against the soldiers of the UN force and the bullying they receive from Hezbollah on a daily basis.

AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari UN peacekeepers toss their rifles in the air at the UNIFIL headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

The international community should not renounce. Demands to bring those responsible to justice should be a primary condition for any military, humanitarian, or financial aid to the collapsing Lebanese state. The Lebanese people need this assistance, and this is an opportunity for the international community to convey a harsh message to Lebanon and Hezbollah for the first time in years: The party is over.

It is essential to mention that such an opportunity has already been missed twice in recent years.

The international tribunal on the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri placed the responsibility of the murder on a Hezbollah operative – who we are not sure even exists – and on a Hezbollah commander who was killed several years ago. In the end, the feeling was that justice was not truly served, and no one sat in prison for the murder of the revered prime minister.

The investigation of the explosion in Beirut in August 2020 also reached a dead end. The international system has refrained from intervening, even though the explosion destroyed large parts of the city. It also became clear that Hezbollah took part in the storage of the material that caused the explosion – ammonium nitrate – in a warehouse at the port.

In both cases, the international system did not exert significant pressure to solve the problem.

The international community must recognize the reality: Lebanon is currently held captive by Hezbollah, which is actually Iran's long arm on Israel's northern border. It's time to change policy.

World powers must take advantage of this opportunity to gain leverage on the Lebanese government. Demands to investigate the killing of the Irish soldier and bring those responsible to justice could be a powerful message that the international system will no longer tolerate the strengthening of Hezbollah within the Lebanese system and that its power must be limited.

The United States is already headed in the right direction, and there is a willingness to change the policy toward Lebanon. U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch – Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen calling for accountability of those undermining institutions and the rule of law in Lebanon, including the imposition of sanctions. The senators urged the Biden administration to signal strong support for Lebanese sovereignty, trans-sectarian institutions, and the rule of law.

Will the American government respond positively to the request? Will other countries follow the lead of the U.S. and take advantage of this inherent opportunity in the investigation of the murder of an Irish peacekeeper? This is the hope for Lebanon right now.

The time has come to change the forgiving attitude toward Lebanon – a clear message needs to be sent out now.